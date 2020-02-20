Ameren (AEE) Receives a New Rating from BMO Capital

Howard Kim- February 20, 2020, 9:53 AM EDT

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ameren (AEE) and a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.30, close to its 52-week high of $87.33.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameren is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.90, a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.33 and a one-year low of $69.80. Currently, Ameren has an average volume of 1.48M.

Ameren Corp. operates as a public utility holding company that provides electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri.

