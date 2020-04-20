Ameren (AEE) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Greg Gordon from Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren (AEE) to Buy, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 62.7% success rate. Gordon covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameren is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.29, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $87.66 and a one-year low of $58.75. Currently, Ameren has an average volume of 2.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEE in relation to earlier this year.

Ameren Corp. operates as a public utility holding company that provides electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois. The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment consists of the natural gas business of Ameren Illinois. The Ameren Transmission segment primarily consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and ATXI. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.