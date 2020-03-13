Ameren (AEE) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Ameren (AEE), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.40, close to its 52-week low of $70.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameren with a $87.50 average price target.

Ameren’s market cap is currently $17.83B and has a P/E ratio of 21.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEE in relation to earlier this year.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other.