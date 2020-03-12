Ameren (AEE) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on Ameren (AEE) today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameren is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.78, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ameren’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion and net profit of $94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other.