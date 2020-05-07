Amedisys (AMED) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys (AMED) yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $180.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, Addus Homecare, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amedisys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $213.89.

The company has a one-year high of $218.45 and a one-year low of $106.66. Currently, Amedisys has an average volume of 310.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMED in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amedisys, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness. The Personal Care segment gives patients assistance with the essential activities of daily living. The company was founded by William F. Borne in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.