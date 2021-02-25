Amedisys (AMED) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Benchmark Co. gave Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $281.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amedisys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $332.29, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $325.12 and a one-year low of $132.95. Currently, Amedisys has an average volume of 154.8K.

Amedisys, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness. The Personal Care segment gives patients assistance with the essential activities of daily living. The company was founded by William F. Borne in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.