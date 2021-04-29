Amedisys (AMED) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn assigned a Buy rating to Amedisys (AMED) yesterday and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $284.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 75.6% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Amedisys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $325.00, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Amedisys’ market cap is currently $9.36B and has a P/E ratio of 52.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -47.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMED in relation to earlier this year.

Amedisys, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness. The Personal Care segment gives patients assistance with the essential activities of daily living. The company was founded by William F. Borne in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.