AMC Entertainment (AMC) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.34, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.9% and a 37.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

AMC Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.75, a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AMC Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.9 million and GAAP net loss of $561 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 billion and had a net profit of $49.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

Read More on AMC: