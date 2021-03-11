AMC Entertainment (AMC) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $4.33 average price target, representing a -60.7% downside. In a report issued on March 8, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.36 and a one-year low of $1.91. Currently, AMC Entertainment has an average volume of 160.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMC in relation to earlier this year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

