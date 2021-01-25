AMC Entertainment (AMC) Receives a Hold from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC) on December 4 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMC Entertainment is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.51.

Based on AMC Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $120 million and GAAP net loss of $906 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $54.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMC in relation to earlier this year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

