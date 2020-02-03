AMC Entertainment (AMC) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.52, close to its 52-week low of $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and Best Buy Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMC Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, implying a 105.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $17.07 and a one-year low of $6.25. Currently, AMC Entertainment has an average volume of 3.26M.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.