AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $3.57 average price target, which is a -30.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, MKM Partners also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

Based on AMC Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion and GAAP net loss of $13.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 billion and had a net profit of $171 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

