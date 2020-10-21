AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

AMC Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.17, implying a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.35 and a one-year low of $1.95. Currently, AMC Entertainment has an average volume of 8.27M.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

