AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.09, close to its 52-week low of $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.8% and a 27.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and Red Lion Hotels.

AMC Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.17.

Based on AMC Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $171 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.