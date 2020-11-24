Ambarella (AMBA) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ambarella (AMBA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ambarella is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.33, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ambarella’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.11 million and GAAP net loss of $14.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMBA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.