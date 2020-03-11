Ambarella (AMBA) Gets a Sell Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report issued on March 9, Adam Gonzalez from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Ambarella (AMBA), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.04.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ambarella is a Hold with an average price target of $61.67, which is a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Needham also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

Based on Ambarella’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMBA in relation to earlier this year.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.