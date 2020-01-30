Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $2350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 74.9% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2214.40, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2035.80 and a one-year low of $1566.76. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 2.83M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMZN: