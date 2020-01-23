Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $2250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1887.46.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 73.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2172.31 average price target, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report issued on January 9, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2350.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amazon’s market cap is currently $935.8B and has a P/E ratio of 83.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMZN: