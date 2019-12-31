Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1847.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Snap-on, Garmin, and Nvidia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2149.94 average price target, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2400.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.98 billion and net profit of $2.13 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

