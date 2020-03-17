Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN) today and set a price target of $2325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1689.15, close to its 52-week low of $1626.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2430.54, a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2525.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2185.95 and a one-year low of $1626.03. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 4.72M.

