Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $2000.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1828.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 52.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2218.91, implying a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2330.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $906.5B and has a P/E ratio of 80.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.02.

