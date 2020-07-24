Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN) today and set a price target of $3400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2986.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 74.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3052.94 average price target, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on July 10, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2858.15 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3344.29 and a one-year low of $1626.03. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 4.57M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on AMZN: