Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Amazon (AMZN) today and set a price target of $3700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3051.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 66.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3345.61, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3450.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.45 billion and net profit of $2.54 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.7 billion and had a net profit of $3.56 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on AMZN: