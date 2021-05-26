Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Doug Anmuth maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $4600.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3265.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 66.4% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4298.55, which is a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4175.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1643.6B and has a P/E ratio of 62.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.66.

Amazon.com, Inc. provides online retail shopping services and also generates revenue from cloud computing services. It operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America and International segments include retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions (like Amazon Prime membership fees). AWS generates revenue from the global sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings. Founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

