Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Jefferies gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Monness. Analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $4500.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3291.61.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 73.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4303.67, a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4125.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 billion and net profit of $8.11 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.45 billion and had a net profit of $2.54 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. provides online retail shopping services and also generates revenue from cloud computing services. It operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America and International segments include retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions (like Amazon Prime membership fees). AWS generates revenue from the global sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings. Founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

