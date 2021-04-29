Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Guggenheim gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $4250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3488.57, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $4118.69 average price target, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3552.25 and a one-year low of $2256.38. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 3.44M.

Amazon.com, Inc. provides online retail shopping services and also generates revenue from cloud computing services. It operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America and International segments include retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions (like Amazon Prime membership fees). AWS generates revenue from the global sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings. Founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

