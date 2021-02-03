Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Cowen & Co. gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Monness. Analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $4250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3380.00, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 79.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $4101.83 average price target, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3800.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1695.9B and has a P/E ratio of 97.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.73.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

