Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Monness and Robert W. Baird gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3600.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3326.13, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 72.8% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3834.55, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3700.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3552.25 and a one-year low of $1626.03. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 4.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on AMZN: