Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Societe Generale and Benchmark Co. gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3211.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 74.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3779.44, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3600.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3552.25 and a one-year low of $1626.03. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 4.85M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on AMZN: