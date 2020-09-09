Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Merrill Lynch gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3800.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3149.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 73.3% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Endurance International, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3725.59, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3560.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.91 billion and net profit of $5.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.4 billion and had a net profit of $2.63 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on AMZN: