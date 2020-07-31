Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and RBC Capital gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3051.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3248.91 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3450.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1522.2B and has a P/E ratio of 144.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.94.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

