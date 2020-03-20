Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Edward Jones gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jason Helfstein reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1880.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2424.83, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2525.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $936.3B and has a P/E ratio of 81.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.09.

