Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Edward Jones gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Aegis Capital. Analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $2525.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1849.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 59.9% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2429.69, representing a 29.9% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2185.95 and a one-year low of $1660.98. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 4.23M.

