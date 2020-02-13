Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and Morgan Stanley gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Aegis Capital. Analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $2525.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2155.00, close to its 52-week high of $2185.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and The Meet Group.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2405.24, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on January 29, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2150.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1075.3B and has a P/E ratio of 93.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.33.

