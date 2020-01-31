Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and RBC Capital gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $2500.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

Graham has an average return of 35.0% when recommending Amazon.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is ranked #128 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2270.00 average price target, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2035.80 and a one-year low of $1566.76. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 2.86M.

