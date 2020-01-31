Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and RBC Capital gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Pivotal Research. Analyst Michael Levine CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $2450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 58.3% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trade Desk, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2235.56, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $927.5B and has a P/E ratio of 82.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.39.

