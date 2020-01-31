Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and RBC Capital gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst Scott Devitt reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 67.9% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2226.30, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2035.80 and a one-year low of $1566.76. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 2.87M.

