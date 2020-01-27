Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Tigress Financial and Argus Research gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $2500.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1861.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2215.23 average price target, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2330.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.98 billion and net profit of $2.13 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMZN: