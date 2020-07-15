Amazon (AMZN): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $3300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3008.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Analog Devices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2942.97 average price target, representing a -4.5% downside. In a report issued on June 30, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3100.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.45 billion and net profit of $2.54 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.7 billion and had a net profit of $3.56 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

