Amarin (AMRN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report issued on May 14, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Amarin (AMRN), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 47.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, a 99.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.12 and a one-year low of $3.95. Currently, Amarin has an average volume of 15.58M.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

