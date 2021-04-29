Amarin (AMRN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Amarin today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $10.50 average price target, representing a 102.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $3.36. Currently, Amarin has an average volume of 6.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 231 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMRN in relation to earlier this year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.