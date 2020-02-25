Amarin (AMRN) Gets a Sell Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Sell rating on Amarin (AMRN) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 46.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Miragen Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

Amarin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.20.

The company has a one-year high of $26.12 and a one-year low of $13.76. Currently, Amarin has an average volume of 7.67M.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

