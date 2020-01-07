Amarin (AMRN) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Amarin (AMRN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $28.80 average price target, representing a 40.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amarin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $33.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMRN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, John Thero, the President & CEO of AMRN bought 11,601 shares for a total of $29,003.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More on AMRN: