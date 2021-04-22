Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amalgamated Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.25, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Amalgamated Bank’s market cap is currently $524.3M and has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking services. The firm offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, personal loans and lines of credit options. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.