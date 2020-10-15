Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) on June 13. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amalgamated Bank is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.50, representing a 12.0% upside. In a report issued on September 4, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Amalgamated Bank’s market cap is currently $364.2M and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking services. The firm offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, personal loans and lines of credit options. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.