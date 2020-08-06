Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amag Pharmaceuticals with a $9.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.53 and a one-year low of $4.41. Currently, Amag Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 542.4K.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia. It manufactures, develops, and commercializes products derived from its proprietary technology for use in treating human diseases. Its products include Intrarosa, Vyleesi, Makena, CBR, Feraheme, and MuGard. The company was founded on November 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.