Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Ami Fadia from Leerink Partners reiterated a Hold rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amag Pharmaceuticals with a $8.80 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $13.53 and a one-year low of $4.41. Currently, Amag Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 653.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMAG in relation to earlier this year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia. It manufactures, develops, and commercializes products derived from its proprietary technology for use in treating human diseases. Its products include Intrarosa, Vyleesi, Makena, CBR, Feraheme, and MuGard. The company was founded on November 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.