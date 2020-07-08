Altria Group (MO) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Barclays

In a report released today, Gaurav Jain from Barclays downgraded Altria Group (MO) to Hold, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Jain is ranked #2028 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altria Group with a $53.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.45 and a one-year low of $30.95. Currently, Altria Group has an average volume of 9.66M.

Altria Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The Smokeless products segment manufactured and sold by or on behalf of USSTC and PM USA. The Wine segment producer of Washington State wines, primarily Chateau Ste. Michelle and Columbia Crest, and owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

