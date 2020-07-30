Altria Group (MO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Piper Sandler gave Altria Group (NYSE: MO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altria Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.70, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.45 and a one-year low of $30.95. Currently, Altria Group has an average volume of 8.99M.

Altria Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The Smokeless products segment manufactured and sold by or on behalf of USSTC and PM USA. The Wine segment producer of Washington State wines, primarily Chateau Ste. Michelle and Columbia Crest, and owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.