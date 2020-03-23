Altria Group (MO) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group (MO) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.90, close to its 52-week low of $30.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altria Group with a $53.86 average price target, which is a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.88 and a one-year low of $30.95. Currently, Altria Group has an average volume of 10.88M.

Altria Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine.